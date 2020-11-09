1/
Juanita "Nita" Lester
1939 - 2020
Juanita "Nita" R. Lester

July 11, 1939 - November 6, 2020

Rougemont

Juanita "Nita" R. Lester, 81, of Rougemont, passed away Friday, the 6th of November, 2020 after an extended battle with cancer. Born in Orange County, Mrs. Lester was the daughter of the late David and Lula Robinson and the wife of the late Ernest Lester. She was a member of Somerset Baptist Church in Roxboro and a former member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Durham. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and a kind voice to all that knew her.

Mrs. Lester is survived by sons Carl E. Lester (Heidi), Timothy B. Lester, daughter Lisa L. Fuller (Kyle), grandchildren Carla Pope (Joey), Nathan Lester, Madison Fuller, Lucas Fuller, great-grandchildren Aubree Pope and Mason Lester. She is also survived by her siblings Nellie Epes (Whitie), Carlton Robinson (Edna), Alma Moore, Jean Jeffreys (Howard), Nancy Crabtree (William), James Robinson (Brenda) and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held 1PM Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Person Memorial Cemetery by the Rev. Tom Gearhart. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so from 9-5PM Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Brooks & White Funeral Home.

Flowers are acceptable, or memorials may be made to Somerset Baptist Church, 141 Somerset Rd., Roxboro, NC, 27573.

Published in Herald Sun on Nov. 9, 2020.
