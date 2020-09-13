Judith Chambers Hatley
Oak Ridge, NC
Judith Norton Chambers Hatley, 75, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 4, 2020, following a heroic 4-year battle with cancer. The loss is tremendous; she was surrounded by her sisters, children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other loved ones until the end, which is a testimony to what a unique treasure she was.
A native of Durham, NC, Judy was born on June 10, 1945, the daughter of the late Bob "Doc" Chambers and Anne Norton Chambers. As her father was the Track Coach and the Athletic Trainer at Duke University, she grew up on campus and remained an avid Duke Blue Devil to her core. Many old Durhamites will remember her as an annual counselor at the Chambers' Camp Talahi.
After attending the University of South Carolina, she went on to partner in their family business with her cherished husband, Thomas Hatley, who preceded her in death.
Her strength, intellect, political awareness, and compassion for her family and the planet were unparalleled. Whether driving people to the voting polls, cheering on Duke, or providing whatever support or space needed to the people she loved, she was both the most opinionated and least judgmental person you might ever meet. The light she emanated was transcendent. Now her radiance and warmth will be hinted at in things she loved -- dappled spaces between the leaves, a gleaming mountain ridge at sunrise, and the sparkly, dancing crests of waves.
Time spent with her family was her true treasure on earth. Surviving are 4 daughters Lisa Clark (Chuck) of Oak Ridge, Amy Hamilton of Greensboro, Melanie Hatley (Toby) of Stokesdale, and Molly Hatley (Ray) of Madison; 5 grandchildren Chelsea Forrest (Cody), Bailey Clark, Connor Doak, Savannah Hatley, and Zane Jackson; 2 sisters Pat Groseth (Clark) of Pinehurst and Jo Carpenter (Jim) of Hillsborough; and 7 nieces and nephews Ferrell Carpenter (Patrick), Barnaby Carpenter (Ariel), Jordan Carpenter (Ellie), Kathleen Serge, Bradley Bullock, Thad Bullock (Minnie), and Bruce Bullock (Amanda).
The family will host a celebration of her life at a later date. Friends are welcome to visit with the family at the home of her daughter, Lisa Clark, in Oak Ridge.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 7027 Albert Pick Road, Suite 104, Greensboro, NC 27409.