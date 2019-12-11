|
Judith Marie Sams (née McClellan)
Carrboro
Judith ("Judy") Sams, 79 of Carrboro, NC, passed away peacefully in the presence of her beloved family on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Judy was the wife of the late Dr. G. Kenneth Sams, former professor and Head of the Classics and Archaeology Department at the University of North Carolina.
Born in Norwood, Ohio to the late William and Mary McClellan, on October 10th, 1940, Judy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, whose first love was her family. She spent her life committed to her Christian beliefs and to her church, and her victory is now in Jesus Christ.
Judy attended Norwood High School, graduating as salutatorian in 1958. She was active in Job's Daughters and the marching and concert bands. She went on to the University of Cincinnati where she continued her love of music in the UC band, which is where she met her future husband, Ken, whom she married in 1966 at their family church in Norwood. Graduating with a degree in Business Administration, she worked successfully as an office manager, bibliographer and proofreader throughout her career.
Arriving in Chapel Hill in 1970, Judy became an active member of The Chapel of The Cross, serving as secretary, Sunday school teacher, choir member, and lector, and at times bringing homeless children to services. She joined the Order of the Eastern Star, later serving as Worthy Matron. She mentored underprivileged children in the Volunteers for Youth program, helped adults learn to read for the local Literacy Council and was strong supporter of the SPCA, due to her profound love for dogs.
In her later years, Judy's main passion was her family, especially her beloved grandsons who brought her so much joy. Judy was a pleasure to be with; she was always full of love, smiles, and hugs, and was truly dedicated to her family and friends.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Bill Jr, sister Roz, and her beloved husband Ken, who passed away in 2018.
Judy is survived by her son Charles Sams (Jennifer); four grandsons: Eli, twins Alexander and Sebastian, and Gabriel; younger brother Jerry McClellan (Joan); many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be held at 3 o'clock on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at The Chapel of The Cross, 304 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, NC 27514, followed by interment at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Chapel of The Cross, 304 E. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, NC 27514.
Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 11, 2019