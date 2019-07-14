|
|
Judith A. Neville
April 7, 1963 - July 12, 2019
-Shelby-
Judy A. Neville died on July 12, 2019 at Atrium Hospital in Shelby, NC.
She is survived by her mother, Margaret Adams of Chapel Hill; her husband, Tim Neville and two sons Michael and Thomas Neville all from Shelby.
Visitation will be on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Walker's Funeral Home in Chapel Hill. Funeral services will be on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 3:00PM at University Presbyterian Church in Chapel Hill, NC.
Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill has been entrusted to care for the Neville family.
Published in HeraldSun on July 14, 2019