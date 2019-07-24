|
|
Judith Anne Paschall
May 12, 1946-July 22, 2019
Durham
Ms. Judith Anne Paschall, 73, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019.
Ms. Paschall was born May 12, 1946 to the late Herman and Lillian Paschall in Durham, NC. Judi's pride and joy were her grandkids and spending time with them. She loved to read, travel, and watch Duke basketball. She will be lovingly remembered by all who knew her.
Ms. Paschall is survived by her son, Doug Dickerson (Kristin) of Creedmoor, NC; daughters, Cindy Worden (Jon) of Wilmington, NC, Kim Kreem (Andy) of Rougemont, NC; brothers, Bill Paschall, and Herman Paschall, Jr., both of Durham, NC; sisters, Donna Hylton of Bahama, NC, Deborah Williams of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Josh Edwards, Zach Worden, Jacob Worden, Macy Dickerson, and Miles Dickerson.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Hudson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held an hour prior from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Jack Moody. Burial to follow at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens.
Flowers are acceptable. Online condolences can be made at www.hudsonfuneralhome.com
Published in HeraldSun on July 24, 2019