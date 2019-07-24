Home

Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 596-8269
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hudson Funeral Home
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Hudson Funeral Home
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC
View Map

Judith Paschall


1946 - 2019
Judith Paschall Obituary
Judith Anne Paschall

May 12, 1946-July 22, 2019

Durham

Ms. Judith Anne Paschall, 73, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019.

Ms. Paschall was born May 12, 1946 to the late Herman and Lillian Paschall in Durham, NC. Judi's pride and joy were her grandkids and spending time with them. She loved to read, travel, and watch Duke basketball. She will be lovingly remembered by all who knew her.

Ms. Paschall is survived by her son, Doug Dickerson (Kristin) of Creedmoor, NC; daughters, Cindy Worden (Jon) of Wilmington, NC, Kim Kreem (Andy) of Rougemont, NC; brothers, Bill Paschall, and Herman Paschall, Jr., both of Durham, NC; sisters, Donna Hylton of Bahama, NC, Deborah Williams of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Josh Edwards, Zach Worden, Jacob Worden, Macy Dickerson, and Miles Dickerson.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Hudson Funeral Home. Visitation will be held an hour prior from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Jack Moody. Burial to follow at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens.

Flowers are acceptable. Online condolences can be made at www.hudsonfuneralhome.com
Published in HeraldSun on July 24, 2019
