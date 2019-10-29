Home

Judy Goss

Judy Goss Obituary
Judy Mae Holbrook Goss

February 4, 1943 - October 27, 2019

Creedmoor, NC

Judy Mae Holbrook Goss, 76, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the Granville House in Oxford, N.C. Judy was born February 4, 1943 to Coy and Fannie Bell Holbrook. She was a graduate of Creedmoor High School and a long-time member of Olive Grove Baptist Church.

Mrs. Goss is survived by her spouse of 58 years, Wayne Goss; daughters, Pam Marion-Street (Jeff) of Creedmoor, Rita Goss Coby of Wake Forest; a son, Jeff Goss (Bobbie Sue) of Gibsonville. She is survived by her siblings, Larry Holbrook, Jean Lloyd Gregory, Mary Leigh Goss, Ralph Holbrook, Jimmy Holbrook, and Linda Tester; grandchildren, Andrea Price, Rebecca Marion Grady, Andrew Goss, Travis Marion, Jonathan Coby, Summer Coby, and Coy Goss and five great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Travis Marion, Andrew Goss, Jonathan Coby, Coy Goss, Ethan Goss, and Justin Grady.

A visitation will be held at Olive Grove Baptist Church from 12:30pm – 1:45pm on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. The funeral will follow at 2:00pm. Officiating will be Dr. Stephen Pierce. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences can be made to www.eakesfuneralhome.com Select Obituaries.

Eakes Funeral Home in Creedmoor is assisting the Goss Family.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 29, 2019
