Judy Royce Jenkins Harward
January 10, 1944 - April 3, 2020
Durham
Judy Royce Jenkins Harward, 76, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020. She was born in Durham. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Harward was preceded in death by her husband Landon "Lanny" D. Harward Jr and her son, Daryl Wayne Harward
Mrs. Harward was a lifetime resident of Durham, NC – Graduating from Durham High School and attended Campbell College. After retiring from IBM, Judy held a position on the Durham City Council and served on many committees and boards in various civic and community roles. She was a member of Grey Stone Baptist Church and loved the Lord with all of her heart. She also enjoyed genealogy and politics.
Mrs. Harward is survived by her son, Chris Harward and wife Amy, daughter in law Melissa Harward; grandchildren, Brittany Harward, Logan Harward, Alexa Harward, Brandi Harward, Juliea Harward and Kaylie Harward. She was a great-grandmother to four.
Due to state-mandated restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 7th at 11 a.m. at Maplewood Cemetery. In lieu of a traditional wake, the family will be in the cul-de-sac at the home of Chris Harward to greet friends that evening from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM. In accordance with keeping everyone safe, it will be a drive through Wake setting where words of encouragement can be spoken from your vehicle as we all practice Social Distancing.
Judy requested donations to the Gideon International, Grey Stone Church or to a .
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 6, 2020