Julia Dobson
Durham
Julia Current Dobson, 95, of Durham, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2020 at Hock Pavilion in Durham after a brief illness.
Mrs. Dobson was born in Statesville, North Carolina March 8, 1924. She was the daughter of James Paul Current and Annie Marie Lackey Current. She was predeceased in death by her husband Shuford P. Dobson of Durham and her sister, LaVonne Current Nance of Greensboro. She is survived by one son, Joseph P. Dobson, of Durham and one grandson, Joseph F. Dobson, of Raleigh.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Trinity Avenue Presbyterian Church and Duke Hospice Hock Family Pavilion. Online condolences may be sent to the family www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Troutman Funeral Home, Troutman, NC is serving the family
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 19, 2020