Julia Ann White Rigsbee
May 15, 1931 - March 2, 2020
Durham
Julia White Rigsbee passed away on March 2, 2020 at the SECU Jim & Betsy Bryan Hospice Home of UNC Healthcare. She was the youngest daughter of the late Julian Adams White and Mozelle Horton White of Durham. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Bobby S. Rigsbee, who she met at Mrs. Isaacs' piano class in Durham when they were both twelve years old. Though Julia lost Bobby 27 years ago, he remained the love of her life.
Following her graduation from Durham High School in 1949 she went to work for Central Carolina Bank in Durham. After marrying Bobby in 1956 and having her three children, she enjoyed being a mother and devoted her life to her family.
She especially enjoyed working outside in her yard. And even in her last month she could be found outside, if only to go to the mailbox. For many years she was an active member of the Croasdaile Garden Club.
She enjoyed needle-pointing and when she and her family lived in New York, one of her favorite pastimes was exploring New York City for needlepoint shops.
She and Bobby built their retirement home at Ocean Isle Beach, in 1989, and for a few brief years they enjoyed walks on the beach and hunting for shells until his death in 1992.
For many years she was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Durham.
She is survived by her older sister, Sybil White Neal of Durham, her three children, Teresa Rigsbee Rickard (Lowell), Michael J. Rigsbee (Nancy), Randall S. Rigsbee (Jessica), and four grandchildren, Blake Rigsbee, Alex Rigsbee, Julia Rickard, and Samantha Rigsbee.
We are grateful for the exceptional hospice nurses and doctors at SECU Jim & Betsy Bryan Hospice Home of UNC Healthcare, Pittsboro, NC for the gentle and kind care they gave to her in the last weeks of her life.
Mike, Randall and I are so happy that she will be reunited with our dad in heaven, and that together they will find comfort and everlasting love.
A private graveside service will be held at Maplewood Cemetery. In lieu of the flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 4, 2020