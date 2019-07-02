|
|
Julia Honeycutt Whitaker
November 19, 1919 - June 30, 2019
Durham
Julia Honeycutt Whitaker, 99, of Durham, passed away peacefully June 30, 2019, at Pruitt Carolina Point.
She was born on November 19, 1919, in Cornelius, NC to the late Rufus H. Honeycutt and Bleker Parks Honeycutt. In 1937, Julia graduated from Hope Valley School. She then worked at Liggett-Myers Tobacco Company until her retirement in 1981. Julia was a faithful member of Hope Valley Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Whitaker; siblings, Nancy Honeycutt and Parks Honeycutt; and children, Judith Clapp and Eugene Whitaker.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda H. Glenn; grandchildren, Sara Hudson and husband Chad, Lori Glenn, Kathy Williams and husband Troy, Debbie Eddins and Tim Clapp. Julia is also survived by great-grandchildren, McKenna Hudson, Payton Hudson, Emerson Hudson, Ashley Williams, Bryce Williams and Taylor Hawkins.
A graveside service will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, July 3 at Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior in Ephesus Church sanctuary.
Flowers are acceptable.
Arrangements for the Whitaker family are under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service.
Published in HeraldSun on July 2, 2019