1/1
Julia Wily "Judy" Jervis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julia "Judy" Wily Jervis

Durham

Julia "Judy" Wily Jervis, 77, passed away peacefully in her home Saturday, August 1, 2020. Ms. Jervis was the daughter of the late Eugene Morehead Wily & Julia Manning Wily. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Eugene "Jake" Morehead Wily.

Judy was a life-long resident of Durham. She grew up on Morehead Avenue, "Morehead Hill," where her grandfather had built the family home and helped develop the area. In the early 1960's, the family moved to Hope Valley. Ms. Jervis attended Calvert Method School, now known as Durham Academy, Durham High and Stratford College in Danville, VA where she graduated in 1963. She worked for the University of North Carolina- School of Medicine for 35 years and retired in 2001.

Judy was a member of the Junior League of Durham and Orange County as well as a long-time member of the Up-To-Date Book Club where her mother was a founding member. Her faith is an important part of her life and legacy. She was long time member of the First Presbyterian Church in Durham where she grew up with her family. Both she and her daughter were married there, and her grandchildren were baptized there as well. More recently she worshiped at Westminster Presbyterian in Durham with her family where she was faithful in attending church every Sunday.

Judy had a love for family and friends, but most importantly being a "Mimi" for her 2 grandchildren, Collin and Keenan Day. Her world revolved around them and loved them so much. She also had a love for animals. She would always talk about their family parrot "Polly" who ended up at the Museum of life and Science for many years entertaining families & visitors. She had a love for Duke Basketball. She would love when September would come because that meant "Duke Basketball" was right around the corner. Judy was not a stranger to anyone. She welcomed friends and family into her home and always had such a "Southern Hospitality" when they were visiting. She definitely was the "hostess with the mostess".

Judy is survived by her daughter Elizabeth "Beth" Day and her husband Travis, her 2 beloved grandchildren, Collin and Keenan Day all of Durham, her precious dog Bentley and 2 granddogs Abbey and Finn. She is also survived by cousins John F. Wily, III, (Martha) of Durham, Margaret Noisworthy (Pat) of Aiken, SC, Kinsey Wily of Pinehurst and many other dear family and friends.

The family deeply appreciates the kind and compassionate assistance of the health care providers from Transitions Lifecare.

A celebration of Judy's life will be held at a later date at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Durham where family and friends can gather in a safe manner.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church- Youth Group, 3639 Old Chapel Hill Road Durham, NC 27707 or to YMCA of the Triangle- YOTA Swim Team Att: Jerry Foley 801 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 200 Raleigh, NC 27607.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clements Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved