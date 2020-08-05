Julia "Judy" Wily Jervis
Durham
Julia "Judy" Wily Jervis, 77, passed away peacefully in her home Saturday, August 1, 2020. Ms. Jervis was the daughter of the late Eugene Morehead Wily & Julia Manning Wily. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Eugene "Jake" Morehead Wily.
Judy was a life-long resident of Durham. She grew up on Morehead Avenue, "Morehead Hill," where her grandfather had built the family home and helped develop the area. In the early 1960's, the family moved to Hope Valley. Ms. Jervis attended Calvert Method School, now known as Durham Academy, Durham High and Stratford College in Danville, VA where she graduated in 1963. She worked for the University of North Carolina- School of Medicine for 35 years and retired in 2001.
Judy was a member of the Junior League of Durham and Orange County as well as a long-time member of the Up-To-Date Book Club where her mother was a founding member. Her faith is an important part of her life and legacy. She was long time member of the First Presbyterian Church in Durham where she grew up with her family. Both she and her daughter were married there, and her grandchildren were baptized there as well. More recently she worshiped at Westminster Presbyterian in Durham with her family where she was faithful in attending church every Sunday.
Judy had a love for family and friends, but most importantly being a "Mimi" for her 2 grandchildren, Collin and Keenan Day. Her world revolved around them and loved them so much. She also had a love for animals. She would always talk about their family parrot "Polly" who ended up at the Museum of life and Science for many years entertaining families & visitors. She had a love for Duke Basketball. She would love when September would come because that meant "Duke Basketball" was right around the corner. Judy was not a stranger to anyone. She welcomed friends and family into her home and always had such a "Southern Hospitality" when they were visiting. She definitely was the "hostess with the mostess".
Judy is survived by her daughter Elizabeth "Beth" Day and her husband Travis, her 2 beloved grandchildren, Collin and Keenan Day all of Durham, her precious dog Bentley and 2 granddogs Abbey and Finn. She is also survived by cousins John F. Wily, III, (Martha) of Durham, Margaret Noisworthy (Pat) of Aiken, SC, Kinsey Wily of Pinehurst and many other dear family and friends.
The family deeply appreciates the kind and compassionate assistance of the health care providers from Transitions Lifecare.
A celebration of Judy's life will be held at a later date at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Durham where family and friends can gather in a safe manner.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church- Youth Group, 3639 Old Chapel Hill Road Durham, NC 27707 or to YMCA of the Triangle- YOTA Swim Team Att: Jerry Foley 801 Corporate Center Drive, Suite 200 Raleigh, NC 27607.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
.