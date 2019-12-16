|
|
Juliette Davis Johnson
August 2, 1925 – December 14, 2019
Durham
Juliette Davis Johnson, a long time Durham resident, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family, on December 14, 2019 at age 94. Judy was born to Clifton Farriar Davis and Estelle McLendon Davis in Burgaw, North Carolina, and was reared by her loving aunt, Callie Davis Bordeaux.
Judy lived a very active and fulfilling life, playing in various bridge groups, tending her garden and caring for her family and friends. She was a very active member, former Deacon and Elder of Trinity Avenue Presbyterian Church. The TAPC Presbyterian Women awarded her its highest honor, Life Membership; and she was selected as one of the Presbytery of New Hope's Outstanding Older Adults. She was also proud to be a long time member of the Little Red Hens and life member of the Garden Makers Garden Club.
Judy is survived by her daughter, Marcia Johnson Telford (William) and son, William Hutchins Johnson, Jr. (Katherine). She will be missed dearly by all, including her eight grandchildren and step-grandchildren; as well as her four great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, with another on the way.
She was pre-deceased by her loving husband of over fifty years, William Hutchins Johnson; brothers, Clifton Farriar Davis, Jr. and Charles Bryan Davis; and daughter, Juliette Johnson Trask.
Judy will be buried in a private ceremony. A memorial service will take place on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Avenue Presbyterian Church in Durham, with family visitation at the church immediately following the service.
The family is forever grateful for the care and compassion offered by her in-home caregivers from A Plus Quality Home Care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Avenue Presbyterian Church for the Cloister Garden Endowment Fund, 927 West Trinity Avenue, Durham, NC 27701.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Avenue Presbyterian Church for the Cloister Garden Endowment Fund, 927 West Trinity Avenue, Durham, NC 27701.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 16, 2019