Juliette M. Nelsen



January 27, 1946 - August 27, 2020



Durham, NC



Juliette Nelsen, 74, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 27th, with her daughter Margery by her side.



Mrs. Nelsen was born in 1946 in Lackawanna, NY, the first daughter of the late Emil and Margaret Milutinovic of North Colins, NY. Following graduation from West Seneca high school in NY State, she was the first in her family to attend university. She graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology, and a Master of Science in Clinical Chemistry from the State University of New York at Buffalo.



Throughout her life, Juliette's passion for learning and personal growth led her to take on many roles: Scientist, Educator, Mother, and advocate for women's education. Juliette worked in the medical sciences, and clinical trials for cancer and HIV. Before retiring in 2011, Juliette gave back as an advisor to clinical research and nursing students at Durham Technical Community College. Juliette enjoyed cinema, theatre, music, cooking, swimming, and her pets.



Above all, her overriding dedication was to her family. Juliette met her late husband of 39 years, Thomas, in Graduate school, and the family lived in New York, Ohio, and New Jersey before Settling for the last 30 years in Durham, NC. She will be sorely missed by her son Paul, her daughter Margery, and her daughter-in-law Cathrine.



A celebration of her life is planned for Sunday, September 13th at Fearrington Village. Given COVID restrictions, if you would like to attend please email us at:



JulietteMNelsenMemorial@gmail.com.



