Junita Russell White
Durham
Pianist and teacher Junita Russell White, a longtime resident of Durham, passed away on March 10 at her home in Durham. She was 99.
Born in 1920 in Beardstown, IL, she was raised in Decatur, IL, by her parents, Hal and Ruth Russell. She graduated from the local high school and spent one year studying classical piano at MacMurray College in Jacksonville, IL. In 1938 she moved to Washington, DC, to study piano with Alexander Sklarevski at the Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore. Later she studied with Isabelle Vengarova, New York City, and Leon Fleisher, Peabody Conservatory, Baltimore.
She performed piano recitals at the Phillips Collection as well as at embassies and other Washington, DC, locations. In Washington during the 1940s she taught at the Madeira School and Holton Arms. During WWII she worked as a dispatcher for the President's trains from Union Station, taking care that secrecy was maintained as well as insuring that the President's car was actually attached.
In 1951 she moved with her family to Durham and from 1955-1968 directed her own music school, admitting black students before Durham schools were desegregated. At its peak the school employed ten teachers and had more than 100 students.
In 1968 she and her husband, Peregrine White, moved to Washington, DC, where she became the Director of Instrumental Music at the Potomac School in McLean, VA. It was during her tenure at Potomac that she accompanied Big Bird and other Sesame Street characters at Ethel Kennedy's Annual Pet Show at Hickory Hill, with Art Buckwald as ringmaster.
When her husband retired in 1977 she returned to the Triangle area and taught privately from her home. She also performed with the Alden Ensemble with Dorothy and Edgar Alden and Mary Gray Clarke. The Alden Ensemble performed in the Research Triangle, Newport News, VA, and eastern North Carolina during the 1980s and early 1990s.
Music was a central focus of her life. She formed lifelong attachments to her piano students and gave several generations of Durham children two enormous gifts: a love of music and the ability to play the piano.
She was a vocal supporter of animal rights, supporting PETA and other animal advocacy groups.
She was an active member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist, in Chapel Hill, and later in Durham.
The family wishes to thank Hillcrest Home Health Care and Transitions Hospice for their wonderful, loving care.
She is survived by her daughters Katherine Russell White (Thomas W. Urquhart) of Raleigh and Emily White of Cambridge, MA; her son, Peregrine White, Jr., of Ipswich, MA; her grandson, Samuel Arthur White, of Ipswich; and her niece, SusannaTennant Gretz, of London.
She is predeceased by her husband, Peregrine White, her daughter, Helen A. White, her parents, and her brother, Hal.G.Russell.
At her request, burial will be private.
Gifts in her memory may be sent to the Animal Protection Society of Durham, 2117 E Club Blvd. 27704
Arrangements by Cremation Society of the Carolinas.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 15, 2020