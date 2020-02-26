Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith and Buckner Funeral Home
230 N. Second Ave
Siler City, NC 27344
(919) 742-2151
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith and Buckner Funeral Home
230 N. Second Ave
Siler City, NC 27344
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
First United Methodist Church

Justin E. Tillett


1981 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Justin E. Tillett Obituary
Justin Elbert Tillett

Siler City

Justin Elbert Tillett, of Siler City, died Sunday February 23, 2020.

Mr. Tillett was born January 2, 1981 in Carteret County to Kenneth P. and Kathleen Honeycutt Tillett.

He was a member of Piney Grove United Methodist Church, previously a member of University Baptist Church Chapel Hill. Firefighting was an important part of Justin's life, he was a volunteer member of the Siler City Fire Department and former member of New Hope Fire Department and Atlantic Fire Department. Justin was a high school science teacher most recently teaching at Jordan Matthews and with the NC Virtual Public School. He was a volunteer baseball coach with HYAA and East Chatham Baseball, and a basketball coach with Siler City Parks and Rec. He enjoyed helping the UNC Marching Tarheels during football season.

Justin is survived by his parents; wife of 14 years: Ashley Conley Tillett, son: Holden Tillett; brother: Kenneth "Beaver" Tillett and wife Leslie; Nephews: Kyle and Andrew Tillett; Special Cousins: Krystal Gray, Kristopher Honeycutt, and Gregory Swartz; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Smith and Buckner Funeral Home, 230 N. Second Ave Siler City. Memorial Service will be Friday, February 28, 2020, at 2:00 pm at First United Methodist Church, with Rev. Parker Coppook officiating.

Any memorials may be made to UNC Bands gift fund c/o UNC Band, CB 3320, Chapel Hill NC, 27599; or to JMArts c/o Rose Pate, Jordan Matthews High School, 910 E. Cardinal St, Siler City, NC, 27344.

Smith and Buckner Funeral home is assisting the family at this time.

Online Condolences may be made at www.pughfuneralhome.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Justin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -