Kaaren Lisa Johanson



Durham



Kaaren Lisa Johanson, Durham, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Duke University Hospital. Kaaren was born May 25, 1963, in New Haven, Connecticut. She graduated from Moorhead (MN) High School and Cornell College (Iowa), with advanced study at Vanderbilt University. In Durham she was employed by Measurement, Inc. until health concerns forced an early retirement. She was a selfless person, devoting her time and energy to helping others, including several years as director of the Durham CROP Hunger Walk. Her life was marked by a series of health crises, which she showed a tenacious ability to overcome.



There will be a memorial service for Kaaren at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Durham at 11 AM on Tuesday, Oct. 13. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Durham CROP Hunger Walk, or to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Durham.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store