Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 682-1171
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
View Map

Kara Mason Jr.


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kara Mason Jr. Obituary
Kara June Mason Jr.

December 5, 1954 - February 7, 2019

Durham

Kara June Mason Jr. (June), 64, died Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Duke Medical Center. June leaves to mourn his loss, but also to cherish his memory, his daughter, Tonya Wilson, Nashville, TN; son Kara June Mason III (Kemba), Wake Forest, NC; two grandchildren, Jasmine Mason and Kara June (KJ) Mason IV; his former wife, Jeanette Mason; one brother, Jerry Council, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The funeral will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.