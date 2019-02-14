|
|
Kara June Mason Jr.
December 5, 1954 - February 7, 2019
Durham
Kara June Mason Jr. (June), 64, died Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Duke Medical Center. June leaves to mourn his loss, but also to cherish his memory, his daughter, Tonya Wilson, Nashville, TN; son Kara June Mason III (Kemba), Wake Forest, NC; two grandchildren, Jasmine Mason and Kara June (KJ) Mason IV; his former wife, Jeanette Mason; one brother, Jerry Council, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The funeral will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 14, 2019