Karen Kay Lorne
Chapel Hill
Karen Kay Lorne of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, dear wife of Thomas J. Neagle, and mother of two, Alexander Lorne (Megan) and Sarah Hillesheim (Chris), entered into eternal happiness peacefully at home on August 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Karen was born in Dearborn, Michigan on September 1, 1958, graduated from St. Alphonsus High School, earned her nursing degree from Detroit Mercy College of Nursing, and Master's of Nursing from Grand Valley State University.
Karen practiced in various nursing fields including, neurology, family and women's health, intensive care, geriatric care, podiatry, and wound care. Karen retired from the Durham VA as a nurse practitioner upon her diagnosis of ALS in 2016. Karen loved providing health care to our veterans and was a lifetime learner, most recently earning her wound care certification. Karen was active in participating in ALS studies, traveling to the Cleveland Clinic, Duke Neurology, Columbia University, and ultimately donating her body to ALS research as her final contribution.
Karen was very active in the lives of her children, and the communities she lived in. For over ten years, Karen volunteered regularly at the Ronald McDonald House of Chapel Hill with her beloved dog, Bailey, bringing comfort to many families in their time of need. When Karen wasn't working or volunteering, she dedicated her free time to her friends and family. Her close relationship with her two children brought her much pride and joy.
Karen is survived by her children, husband, parents Thomas and Beverly Czerwienski, brothers Michael (Doreen) Reardon and Thomas (Carrie) Reardon, sister Kathleen (Todd) Ruonavaara, seven nieces and nephews and numerous close friends both in North Carolina and Michigan. Karen was a wonderful wife, mother, and friend. A private memorial service to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Chapel Hill or the ALS Association North Carolina Chapter.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 25, 2019