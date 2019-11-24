|
|
Katharine V. Carty
Durham
Katharine V. Carty, went to be with her Lord and her husband of 62 years, Charlie F. Carty, Jr. on Thursday, November 21, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 25 at Maplewood Cemetery with Rev. Kelly Bullard officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the VA Medical Center, c/o the Recreation Therapy Fund: 508 Fulton St., Durham, NC 27705.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 24, 2019