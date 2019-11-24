Home

Services
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Maplewood Cemetery

Katharine V. Carty

Katharine V. Carty Obituary
Katharine V. Carty

Durham

Katharine V. Carty, went to be with her Lord and her husband of 62 years, Charlie F. Carty, Jr. on Thursday, November 21, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 25 at Maplewood Cemetery with Rev. Kelly Bullard officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the VA Medical Center, c/o the Recreation Therapy Fund: 508 Fulton St., Durham, NC 27705.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 24, 2019
