Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Maplewood Cemetery

Katherine Boothe Andrews

Katherine Boothe Andrews Obituary
Katherine Boothe Andrews

Durham

Katherine Boothe Andrews, 67, died Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Duke University Hospital. She was born in Durham to the late Edgar and Katherine Andrews.

Ms. Andrews was a graduate of Durham High School and was a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Ms. Andrews is survived by numerous cousins.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7th at Maplewood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church: 215 N. Church St., Durham, NC 27715.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2019
