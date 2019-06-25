Home

Jones Funeral Home Inc
112 S Graham St
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
(919) 967-3288

Katherine Council

Katherine Council Obituary
Katherine F. Council

Chapel Hill

Katherine F. Council (fondly known as "Mama Kat"), 90, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2019 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill, NC. She was born on September 26, 1928, in Chapel Hill to the late Alexander and Iula Farrington. Her husband, Odell Council and son Odell Council, Jr. preceded her in death.

Left to cherish her memories are her devoted and loving children, Napoleon Farrington, Ruby Simons, Saundra Dockery, Kenneth Farrington and Carolyn Reams; her caring and supportive siblings, Joe Farrington, Bertha Mitchell and Dottie Baldwin ; and endearing sisters-in-law Mary Council, Helen Council, and Nora Council.

Visitation and Ritual of the Order of the Eastern Star (Randolph Chapter 185) will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., immediately followed by a Celebration of Life Service at Hamlet Chapel CME Church, 2855 Hamlet Chapel Road, Pittsboro, NC 27312. The burial will take place at the Westwood Cemetery, 401 Davie Road, Carrboro, NC. Arrangements made by Jones Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, NC. 919-967-3288.
Published in HeraldSun from June 25 to June 26, 2019
