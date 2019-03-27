Home

Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:30 PM
Fellowship Baptist Church
515 Southerland Street
Durham, NC
Katherine W. Melvin


Katherine W. Melvin Obituary
Katherine W. Melvin

Durham

Katherine "Kathy" West Melvin was born in Harnett County, North Carolina on January 14, 1935. She was the daughter of the late Jessie B West and Mildred Holmes West. Katherine was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church.

She entered heaven's gates on March 16, 2019, where she met her loving Savior and the love of her life, her husband of 61 years.

A loving mother and homemaker, Katherine's passion was her family and friends. Katherine worked at Liggett Myers and ran a home day care. Years later she was employed at Cresset Christian Academy. Katherine was predeceased by her husband, William O Melvin: her son, William C Melvin; and her brother, Charles West. Katherine is survived by her children, Bobby Melvin (Linda), Betsy Miller (Steve), and Debra Melvin, her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at Fellowship Baptist Church on Sunday, March 31 at 2:30. Fellowship is located at 515 Southerland Street, Durham, North Carolina.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 27, 2019
