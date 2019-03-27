|
Katherine W. Melvin
Durham
Katherine "Kathy" West Melvin was born in Harnett County, North Carolina on January 14, 1935. She was the daughter of the late Jessie B West and Mildred Holmes West. Katherine was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church.
She entered heaven's gates on March 16, 2019, where she met her loving Savior and the love of her life, her husband of 61 years.
A loving mother and homemaker, Katherine's passion was her family and friends. Katherine worked at Liggett Myers and ran a home day care. Years later she was employed at Cresset Christian Academy. Katherine was predeceased by her husband, William O Melvin: her son, William C Melvin; and her brother, Charles West. Katherine is survived by her children, Bobby Melvin (Linda), Betsy Miller (Steve), and Debra Melvin, her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at Fellowship Baptist Church on Sunday, March 31 at 2:30. Fellowship is located at 515 Southerland Street, Durham, North Carolina.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 27, 2019