Clements Funeral Service
148 N Churton St.
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-8002
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clements Funeral Home
Hillsborough, NC
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Five Forks Baptist Church
Cedar Grove, NC
Kathleen Brown Daniels

Kathleen Brown Daniels Obituary
Kathleen Brown Daniels

Hillsborough

Kathleen Brown Daniels, 83, died Monday, August 19, 2019 at Duke Regional Hospital. She was a life-long resident of Hillsborough.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 22nd at Clements Funeral Home in Hillsborough. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 23rd at Five Forks Baptist Church in Cedar Grove. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

A full-length obituary may be found at www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 21, 2019
