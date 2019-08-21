|
Kathleen Brown Daniels
Hillsborough
Kathleen Brown Daniels, 83, died Monday, August 19, 2019 at Duke Regional Hospital. She was a life-long resident of Hillsborough.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 22nd at Clements Funeral Home in Hillsborough. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 23rd at Five Forks Baptist Church in Cedar Grove. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
A full-length obituary may be found at www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 21, 2019