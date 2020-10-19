Kathleen Williams Needham
Bahama
Kathleen Williams Needham, 92, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. She was born in Guilford County on October 21, 1927 and was raised in Forsyth County. Mrs. Needham graduated from Sedge Garden High School and attended High Point College. She was the daughter of the late Doil and Maggie Williams and was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Allen H. Needham, Sr.
Her working years were for North State Telephone in High Point and Pat Brown Lumber Co. of High Point and Roxboro. She retired after 25 years as a tour guide for Historic Stagville.
She is survived by her son, Allen "Len" Needham, Jr and wife Cindy of Bahama; daughter, Kelly Needham Bradley and husband Dwayne of Bahama; grandchild, Keaton Bradley of Bahama; and sister, Janet Summey and husband Carlos of Trinity NC.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church with Dr. Robert Simpson and Pastor Eric Prenshaw officiating. Pallbearers will include, Keaton Bradley, Tommy Mangum, Danny Drye, Randy Roberts, Dan O'Briant, and Eddie Mattheson. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, each family household may sit together, but anyone not in your family must be at least 6 feet from you. Face coverings and social distancing will be required for all services and visitations. We ask that anyone experiencing cold/flu like symptoms to stay home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church online at https://mountbethelumc.com/make-a-donation/
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
