Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Page Road Baptist Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Page Road Baptist Church

Kathryn Ann Jones


1959 - 2019
Kathryn Ann Jones Obituary
Kathryn Ann

Rich Jones

Durham

Ms. Kathryn Ann Rich Jones, 59, passed away, Sunday, January 13, 2019. Ms. Jones was born on May 8, 1959 in Durham, NC to C.J. and Camilla Rich. She was a member of Page Road Baptist Church and an avid animal advocate supporting ASPCA and other animal rescue organizations. Ms. Jones is preceded in death by her twin sister, Elizabeth Jan Rich Watson and brother Clarence Ludlow Rich and niece Crystal Lynn Rich.

Ms. Jones is survived by her husband Allen Lee Jones and her beloved companion feline, Sir Winslow Jones, IV of Durham, NC. She is survived by her parents C.J. and Camilla Rich of Durham, NC.; brother, Charles J. (Chuck) Rich, Jr. of Durham; sisters, Denise Sheree Rich Barbour (Moses "Buddy") of Creedmoor, NC, Teresa Diane Rich McCall (Mark Blackmon) of Raleigh, NC; sister-in-law, Toni Harless Rich of Creedmoor, NC; beloved nieces and nephews, Wayne N. (Nick) Watson, III, Charles "Jessie" Rich, III, Jamie Watson Chambers, Debra Watson Honeycutt, Moses L. (Luke) Barbour, III; Joshua James Rich, Joseph "Adam" Rich, David "Austin" McCall, Camden Foster McCall; great nieces and nephews; Josephine N. Barbour, Moses L. Barbour, IV, Sophia A. Barbour and Arabella G. Chambers, Abigail K. Rich, Charles "Abel" Rich.

Memorial Service will be 2 PM, February 9, 2019 at Page Road Baptist Church with Rev. Michael Bond officiating. The family will receive visitors from 1 PM until the time of the service at the church.

In Lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in Kathy's memory to the APS of Durham: Attn: Development Office, 2117 E. Club Blvd., Durham, NC 27704 or Page Road Baptist Church 1912 Page Rd. Durham, NC 27703.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuner alservice.com
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 8, 2019
