Kathryn Crain Hicks
November 20, 1951 - March 22, 2020
Durham
Mrs. Kathryn Crain Hicks, 68, of Durham, died on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Mrs. Hicks was born in Durham, North Carolina to the late James Charley Crain and Louise Grice Crain. She graduated from Southern High School and attended UNC in Chapel Hill. She worked at Duke University many years until becoming a homemaker. She was an avid sports fan and was a die-hard TarHeel. She loved her family, lighthouses, the beach & lake, gardening and her many dogs. She is survived by husband of 46 years, Randolph Hicks, Jr. of Durham, son, Charlie Hicks of Wake Forest and daughter, Jennifer Hicks of Durham; two sisters: Judy Phillips of Durham, and Mary Ann Henderson, husband Jeff Henderson of Raleigh; three grandchildren, Cameron Hicks, Quinn Hicks, Dean Hicks all of Wake Forest and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Memorial gifts, donations and flowers may be made to the family directly.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 27, 2020