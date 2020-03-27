Home

POWERED BY

Services
City of Oaks Cremation
4900 Green Road
Raleigh, NC 27616
(919) 438-1649

Kathryn Hicks


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn Hicks Obituary
Kathryn Crain Hicks

November 20, 1951 - March 22, 2020

Durham

Mrs. Kathryn Crain Hicks, 68, of Durham, died on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Mrs. Hicks was born in Durham, North Carolina to the late James Charley Crain and Louise Grice Crain. She graduated from Southern High School and attended UNC in Chapel Hill. She worked at Duke University many years until becoming a homemaker. She was an avid sports fan and was a die-hard TarHeel. She loved her family, lighthouses, the beach & lake, gardening and her many dogs. She is survived by husband of 46 years, Randolph Hicks, Jr. of Durham, son, Charlie Hicks of Wake Forest and daughter, Jennifer Hicks of Durham; two sisters: Judy Phillips of Durham, and Mary Ann Henderson, husband Jeff Henderson of Raleigh; three grandchildren, Cameron Hicks, Quinn Hicks, Dean Hicks all of Wake Forest and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Memorial gifts, donations and flowers may be made to the family directly.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of City of Oaks Cremation
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -