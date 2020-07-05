Kathy World

Katherine (Kathy) Martha World
Durham
Katherine (Kathy) Martha World, a true book lover who managed various Duke University and Durham bookstores for many years, died July 3 of a chronic long-term liver disorder at Duke University Hospital in Durham. She was 71.
She was born April16, 1949, to Robert and Martha Floy World in Orchard Park, N.Y., a suburb of Buffalo.
Kathy came to Durham in 1967 as a freshman at Duke and then lived in Durham for the rest of her life. She graduated from Duke's Woman's College with a B.A. in history in 1972.
She was always interested in books, starting as an employee of the Duke University Library in 1969. Later she was the assistant manager and then manager of the Gothic Bookshop on Duke's campus.
When asked to name her "dream job" for a 2011 article in "Duke Today," Kathy said, "Working at the Gothic. Definitely. I've worked at the Gothic three separate times now. Each time I leave, I end up coming back."
"I do a bit of everything," she told "Duke Today." "I work at the register, buy books, receive books, return books. My favorite part is helping people find books."
While at the Gothic, she organized a weekly knitting group and a monthly book group for fans of international mystery novels, according to "Duke Today."
Kathy also ran the Nasher Museum of Art bookstore in Durham and the Divinity Bookshop at Duke's Divinity School. She worked part time as a trade book buyer after she retired in 2018.
In the 1990s, she was the office manager and director of accounting and royalties for Sugar Hill Records, a then Durham-based bluegrass and Americana record label. She also worked for Mark Kuhn at Kuhn Advisors Inc. in Durham.
Other than the fabric of many close friends that she knit together over the years, she leaves no immediate survivors. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.
Donations in her name may be made to the Friends of the Durham Library, Urban Ministries of Durham or a charity of your choice
.