Katie Dianne Greene
Wilmington
Katie Dianne Greene, 75, of Wilmington, NC was promoted to Glory on December 18, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, James Stewart Greene; daughters, Rachél Carroll and Amy Bruce; sister, Melissa Mullinax; aunts, Ora Mae Poore and Shirley Poore; 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Saturday December 21, 2019 at Coble Ward-Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 3915 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403.
Funeral Service will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday December 22, 2019 at The Salvation Army Church of Wilmington, 223 South 3rd Street, Wilmington, NC 28402.
Entombment Service will be held at 1:30pm on Monday December 23, 2019 at Raleigh Memorial Park, 7501 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27612.
Condolences to the family may be sent to www.coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 22, 2019