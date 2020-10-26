Kay J. Doliente
Durham
Kay J. Doliente, 80, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at Hock Family Pavilion. She was born in Oxford, N.C. to the late Alton Howard James and Dorothy Fowler James. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Doliente was also predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Herbert Antonio Doliente.
Mrs. Doliente was a retired bookkeeper and was active in multiple organizations in Jacksonville, Florida.
Mrs. Doliente is survived by her son, Howard "H.R." Holcomb; daughter, Yolaunda Capeau Brown and husband Kevin; grandchild, Ashley Capeau Schmidt and husband Matt, Clinton Harold Brown and wife Sara, Brittney Nicole Brown; and great-grandchildren, Aiden Joseph Schmidt, Addison Louise Schmidt, Booker Harold Brown.
The family would like to thank the Cardiology team on the 7th floor at Duke University Hospital, the staff of Hillcrest Convalescent Center and the staff at Hock Family Pavilion for their love and care.
A private graveside service is pending at Jacksonville National Cemetery in Jacksonville, Florida. A public memorial service will be held at a later date at Northern Free Will Baptist Church in Bahama with Dr. Norman Gordon officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Northern Free Will Baptist Church: 405 Orange Factory Rd., Bahama, NC 27503; or the Samaritans Purse: P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607; or Musician Mission of Mercy: P.O. Box 1364, West Jefferson, NC 28694.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
.