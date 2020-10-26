1/1
Kay J. Doliente
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kay J. Doliente

Durham

Kay J. Doliente, 80, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020 at Hock Family Pavilion. She was born in Oxford, N.C. to the late Alton Howard James and Dorothy Fowler James. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Doliente was also predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Herbert Antonio Doliente.

Mrs. Doliente was a retired bookkeeper and was active in multiple organizations in Jacksonville, Florida.

Mrs. Doliente is survived by her son, Howard "H.R." Holcomb; daughter, Yolaunda Capeau Brown and husband Kevin; grandchild, Ashley Capeau Schmidt and husband Matt, Clinton Harold Brown and wife Sara, Brittney Nicole Brown; and great-grandchildren, Aiden Joseph Schmidt, Addison Louise Schmidt, Booker Harold Brown.

The family would like to thank the Cardiology team on the 7th floor at Duke University Hospital, the staff of Hillcrest Convalescent Center and the staff at Hock Family Pavilion for their love and care.

A private graveside service is pending at Jacksonville National Cemetery in Jacksonville, Florida. A public memorial service will be held at a later date at Northern Free Will Baptist Church in Bahama with Dr. Norman Gordon officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Northern Free Will Baptist Church: 405 Orange Factory Rd., Bahama, NC 27503; or the Samaritans Purse: P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607; or Musician Mission of Mercy: P.O. Box 1364, West Jefferson, NC 28694.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clements Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved