Kelly Jean Allen
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kelly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kelly Jean Allen

September 9, 1981 - June 21, 2020

Durham

Kelly Jean Allen, 38, entered her heavenly home on Sunday, June 21,2020. She was a lifelong resident of Durham . Kelly is survived by her father Tim Allen of Hillsborough, her mother Patti Williams of Mebane, brother Sheldon Medlin, sister Summer Medlin, and 2 daughters Haley and Karissa. A graveside service will be held Monday, June 29,2020 at 11:00 am at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens in Durham with Pastor Donnie Cash officiating. Rest In Peace sweet girl, you're journey here is over.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oak Grove Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
American Cremation
1204 Person St
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 598-8300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved