Kelly Jean Allen



September 9, 1981 - June 21, 2020



Durham



Kelly Jean Allen, 38, entered her heavenly home on Sunday, June 21,2020. She was a lifelong resident of Durham . Kelly is survived by her father Tim Allen of Hillsborough, her mother Patti Williams of Mebane, brother Sheldon Medlin, sister Summer Medlin, and 2 daughters Haley and Karissa. A graveside service will be held Monday, June 29,2020 at 11:00 am at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens in Durham with Pastor Donnie Cash officiating. Rest In Peace sweet girl, you're journey here is over.



