|
|
Rev. Dr, Kenneth Alton Atkins
September 18, 1947 - July 21, 2019
Fairlawn, Va
On July 21, the Reverend, Dr, Retired Navy Commander, Kenneth Alton Atkins went to his Heavenly Home. He died suddenly at his home in Fairlawn, VA. "Ken" is survived by his wife Elisabeth "Beth" Teilmann Atkins, his sister Karen Ann Atkins of Burlington,NC, and three children, Tony, Kendra and Sam.He also leaves 3 grandchildren and 5 "adopted" grandchildren. A comprehensive obituary can be found on the McCoy Funeral Home website.The family will gather for Visitation at McCoy's from 6 to 8 on Sunday evening and then again for a Funeral Service and Celebration of Ken's Life at 6pm Monday evening in the chapel of McCoy Funeral home, 150 Country Club Drive SW, Blacksburg, Va.
Published in HeraldSun on July 28, 2019