Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCoy Funeral Home
150 Country Club Rd SW
Blacksburg, VA 24060
(540) 552-3211
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCoy Funeral Home
150 Country Club Rd SW
Blacksburg, VA 24060
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
McCoy Funeral Home
150 Country Club Rd SW
Blacksburg, VA 24060
View Map

Kenneth Atkins


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Atkins Obituary
Rev. Dr, Kenneth Alton Atkins

September 18, 1947 - July 21, 2019

Fairlawn, Va

On July 21, the Reverend, Dr, Retired Navy Commander, Kenneth Alton Atkins went to his Heavenly Home. He died suddenly at his home in Fairlawn, VA. "Ken" is survived by his wife Elisabeth "Beth" Teilmann Atkins, his sister Karen Ann Atkins of Burlington,NC, and three children, Tony, Kendra and Sam.He also leaves 3 grandchildren and 5 "adopted" grandchildren. A comprehensive obituary can be found on the McCoy Funeral Home website.The family will gather for Visitation at McCoy's from 6 to 8 on Sunday evening and then again for a Funeral Service and Celebration of Ken's Life at 6pm Monday evening in the chapel of McCoy Funeral home, 150 Country Club Drive SW, Blacksburg, Va.
Published in HeraldSun on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now