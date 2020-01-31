|
Dr. Kenneth Francis Bott, Jr.
Chapel Hill
Dr. Kenneth Francis Bott, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home on January 24, 2020. Ken was born in 1936 in Albany, New York. The son of the late Dr. Kenneth Francis Bott, Sr. and Eva E. Button Bott.
Ken was a passionate husband, father, friend, colleague, researcher, teacher, church member, and Tarheel basketball fan to all that knew him. As an active member of Yates Baptist Church in Durham, he served as a Deacon and loved preparing meals for the Sonshine class on Wednesday evenings. The family thanks all their friends, church family and healthcare providers who shared the amazing love and care shown to Ken throughout his final days.
While Ken was humble about his career, he was grateful to experience extraordinary institutions and colleagues on his journey in research and academic excellence; St. Lawrence University, BS Biology (and Sigma Chi Fraternity President); Syracuse University, MS, PHD of Microbiology; and post-doctoral work at University of Chicago. His career path led him to The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (to get out of the cold!) and for thirty rewarding years he was Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at UNC School of Medicine, and became Chairman of the Interdepartmental Curriculum in Genetics Program in Molecular Biology and Biotechnology. He was most proud of the accomplishment of completing the nucleotide sequence (580,070 base pairs) of the Mycoplasma genitalium genome in 1995. Along the way, he collaborated on grant reviews for the Howard Hughes Medical Institute and served sabbaticals at the Pasteur Institute, and exuded love for medical research, culture, travel, and all the people he met.
Surviving are his wife, Lacala McGhee Hall; sister, Carolyn Bott Klasmier; daughter, Allison Bott; son, Ken Bott (Jamie); daughter, Carla Hall Willette (Renee); son, Chad Hall (Laura Lynn); five grandchildren: Taylor Bott, Morgan Bott, Weeks Hall, Edie-Sky Hall and Franny Willette; and an endearing group of relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 1st at 2:00 p.m. at Yates Baptist Church. Please join the family for a visitation and reception following the service in the church Family Life Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Yates Baptist Church (https://yateschurch.org/ > GIVE), "Growing God's House"; 2819 Chapel Hill Road, Durham, NC 27707.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 31, 2020