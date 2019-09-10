Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Hebron United Methodist Church
202 Hebron Church Rd. (119 S. Highway)
Mebane, NC
Kenneth Guy Ross Sr.

Kenneth Guy Ross Sr. Obituary
Kenneth Guy Ross Sr.

Mebane

Kenneth Guy Ross Sr. passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Alamance Regional Medical Center. Born in Gaffney, SC, Mr. Ross was the son of the late Paul Howard Ross and Evelyn Irene Carr Ross. He was also preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Guy Ross Jr.

Mr. Ross is survived by his wife, Linda Wallace Ross; daughters, Kathryn Coleman and husband Anthony, Kristine Dickerson and husband Buck, Julie Green and husband Joseph; step-sons, Addie Wilmoth and wife Shelby and Shane Russell; a brother Gerald "Whitey" Ross and wife Carolyn; 15 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Hebron United Methodist Church: 202 Hebron Church Rd. (119 S. Highway), Mebane, NC 27302.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 10, 2019
