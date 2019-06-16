|
Kenneth Rondo Tackett
Durham
Mr. Kenneth Rondo Tackett, 59, of Stem, NC passed away unexpectedly from a massive heart attack on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Duke Regional Hospital in Durham.
Mr. Tackett was a very dedicated and loving husband, father and grandfather. He was always doing for others. He loved taking his boat out and playing with his grandchildren. He will live on forever in our hearts.
Surviving are his wife, Tonya Tackett; son, Kenneth R. Tackett Jr.; daughter, Kelly Miolla and husband Keith Miolla; grandchildren, Kailey and Kaden; twin sister, Karol Ladd and husband Brooks Ladd; brothers, Robert Tackett, Steve Tackett, Charlie Tackett and wife Liz Tackett; nephew Robby Tackett; and niece, Allison Tackett.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham.
Published in HeraldSun on June 16, 2019