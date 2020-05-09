Kenneth William Edmonds
1953 - 2020
Kenneth William Edmonds

December 5, 1953 - May 2, 2020

Durham

Public viewing for Kenneth William Edmonds, Publisher of The Carolina Times, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor.

www.fishermemorialfuneralparlor.com

A memorial service will be announced at a later time.

Published in Herald Sun on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Viewing
10:00 - 4:30 PM
Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor
3137 Fayetteville Street
Durham, NC 27707
(919) 682-3276
