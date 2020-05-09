Kenneth William Edmonds
December 5, 1953 - May 2, 2020
Durham
Public viewing for Kenneth William Edmonds, Publisher of The Carolina Times, will be held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor.
www.fishermemorialfuneralparlor.com
A memorial service will be announced at a later time.
Published in Herald Sun on May 9, 2020.