Home

POWERED BY

Kimberly McCowan


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kimberly McCowan Obituary
Kimberly Ruth McCowan

October 4, 1957 - March 6, 2020

Oxford

Kimberly Ruth McCowan died on March 6, 2020 at home in Oxford, NC. She was born in Durham, NC and lived for a time in Tucson, AZ before returning to NC and completing her education. For many years she worked in community mental health and was widely respected by her clients and colleagues. In her free time she enjoyed reading, listening to her extensive music collection, and being outdoors, particularly in a boat and holding a fishing rod. She was a dog lover and had many memorable pets over her lifetime.

Kimberly was predeceased by her father and mother John H McCowan and Anne L McCowan, as well as her younger brother Joseph L McCowan. She is mourned by a host of family and friends including her partner Kathy Hurst and her daughter Marni Jackson; her sister Susan Brooks; her brother Michael McCowan and his wife Teresa; and sister in law Phyliss McCowan. Known as Aunt Kimbo to Matthew Brooks, Nicole Van Meter, Justin McCowan, Eddie Lane and Brandi Atkins, Kimberly also had six great-nephews and three great-nieces. She counted herself lucky to live near her oldest and best friends Barbara and Stuart Gregory and Hugh Shaw.

A celebration of her life will be held in the near future.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kimberly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -