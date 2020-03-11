|
Kimberly Ruth McCowan
October 4, 1957 - March 6, 2020
Oxford
Kimberly Ruth McCowan died on March 6, 2020 at home in Oxford, NC. She was born in Durham, NC and lived for a time in Tucson, AZ before returning to NC and completing her education. For many years she worked in community mental health and was widely respected by her clients and colleagues. In her free time she enjoyed reading, listening to her extensive music collection, and being outdoors, particularly in a boat and holding a fishing rod. She was a dog lover and had many memorable pets over her lifetime.
Kimberly was predeceased by her father and mother John H McCowan and Anne L McCowan, as well as her younger brother Joseph L McCowan. She is mourned by a host of family and friends including her partner Kathy Hurst and her daughter Marni Jackson; her sister Susan Brooks; her brother Michael McCowan and his wife Teresa; and sister in law Phyliss McCowan. Known as Aunt Kimbo to Matthew Brooks, Nicole Van Meter, Justin McCowan, Eddie Lane and Brandi Atkins, Kimberly also had six great-nephews and three great-nieces. She counted herself lucky to live near her oldest and best friends Barbara and Stuart Gregory and Hugh Shaw.
A celebration of her life will be held in the near future.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 11, 2020