Klaas Frans
Durham
Klaas Frans, 95, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. He was the son of the late Jacob Frans and Peiterie Blankman Frans. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 49 years Maria Jongkees Frans . Mr. Frans is survived by two daughters, Beatrix Forsythe (Ronnie) of Durham; Petra Strickland (William) of Henderson, NC; two sons, Henry Frans and Jack Frans (Brenda); four grandchildren, Stacey Vaughn-Frans (Jenah); Michael Frans; (girlfriend, Nicole Casper) Bradley Strickland; Andy Strickland; one step-grandchild, Peggy F. McDonald (Cole) and one great-grandchild, Belle E. Vaughn-Frans.
Mr. Frans was a retired Art Handler from the Duke Art Museum.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday 2PM, Oak Grove Memorial Gardens, Durham, NC. Officiating will be Rev. David Morton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Duke Homecare & Hospice, 4321 Medical Park Drive #101, Durham, NC 27704.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 21, 2019