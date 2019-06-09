Services Clements Funeral Service 1105 Broad Street Durham , NC 27705-3509 (919) 286-1224 Celebration of Life 9:00 AM Cox Airport 1612 Highway 64 West Apex , NC View Map Konrad O'Donnell Schoen

Obituary Condolences Flowers Konrad O'Donnell Schoen



Durham



Konrad O'Donnell Schoen, age 62, died suddenly of heart failure on May 28, 2019. The child of Sarah Ann O'Donnell Schoen (Sally) and Leland James Schoen, Konrad was born in St. Louis, MO and grew up in Ipswich, MA. He lived abroad, in Denver, CO and then made his home in Durham, NC. He is preceded in death by his father, Leland Schoen, and grandparents, Julia and Frank O'Donnell and Eileen and Fredrick Schoen. He is survived by his mother, Sally Schoen, his sisters and families, Deirdre Schoen Christy (Bill Christy, Julia, Bryson and Sarah Margaret) and Maura Schoen Davis (Walton Davis, Ella and Wilson) all in Black Mountain, NC and by many cousins and dear friends.



Konrad graduated from Governor's Academy (formerly Governor Dummer Academy), Suffolk University and NC Central University School of Law. He was a practicing attorney in Durham, NC. He had many diverse interests, was a voracious reader, history buff and active member of the EAA 1114 and the NC MG Car Club. He was a loving son, brother and uncle who took keen interest in his nieces and nephews. He enjoyed many true and deep friendships and added so to the lives of many. Konrad could best be described as a fascinating, complex and unique individual who stayed true to his convictions to the end. He was well loved. His intelligence, wit, love and way of being in this world will be missed and remembered by those who really knew him. May he be at peace.



Arrangements have been handled by Clements Funeral Service in Durham, NC and a full length obituary can be found at www.clementsfuneralservice.com. A celebration of his life will be held at Cox Airport 1612 Highway 64 West, Apex, NC on Saturday June 29th @ 9 a.m. as we welcome family, friends and sharing of memories, stories and pictures.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Konrad Schoen for support of the Young Eagles program- Local chapter- EAA Chapter 1114, 213 Somerset Farm Rd. Holly Springs, NC 27540 or the to the National EAA Aviation Foundation with designation for the Young Eagles Program –EAA PO Box 3086 Oshkosh, WI 54903 or https://www.eaa.org/eaa/apps/donations/donationform. Published in HeraldSun from June 9 to June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries