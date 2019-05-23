|
|
Kris "Soulshine" Daniel
August 22, 1976-May 19, 2019
Durham
Kris "Soulshine" Daniel, age 42 of LaGrange, NC ran into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, May 19th.
Kris is survived by his mother, Joan Daniel of Durham, NC; father, L.B. Daniel of Mebane, NC; sister, Laura D. Moody and husband Jeremy of Creedmoor, NC; niece, Jordyn Riggs; special bonus nieces, Lexi and Reese Moody; several loving aunts, uncles, and cousins; and loving caretakers at Howell's RHA Care Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Colon Cancer Coalition at 5666 Lincoln Dr. #270 Edina, MN 55436.
A visitation will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Hudson Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Hudson Funeral Home Chapel. Officiating will be Reverend Craig Phelps and Pastor Jeff Moody. Burial to follow at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens.
The family requests that all attending his visitation and funeral wear bright happy colors to celebrate his home going and be prepared to blow bubbles.
Published in HeraldSun on May 23, 2019