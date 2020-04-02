|
Kyle F. Howard
Durham
DURHAM: Kyle Fonvielle Howard, 77, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was born in Durham, the daughter of the late Isaac "Brice" Fonvielle and Edith K. Fonvielle. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Howard was preceded in death by her husband Billy J. Howard.
Mrs. Howard was a lifetime resident of Durham, NC - graduating from Durham High School in 1960 and Watts School of Nursing in 1963. She spent her career in the nursing field, serving at Watts Hospital, Durham (now Duke) Regional and also at Blue Cross Blue Shield of NC. She loved to travel and spend time with friends and family. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church and a follower of Jesus Christ serving on many short term mission teams through the years. Most recently she enjoyed being part of and facilitating a discussion group for Bible Study Fellowship
Mrs. Howard is survived by her daughters, Kimberly H. McKeel and husband Chris, Amy H. Outlaw and husband Jeff; grandchildren, Brice & wife Rosemary, Zach & wife Lauren and Kyle McKeel and Sydney, Jackson, and Billie Outlaw; and great-grandchildren, Chloe and Elliott McKeel.
Due to state-mandated restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held on Friday, April 3 at Maplewood Cemetery. The family is making plans to hold a memorial service at a later date.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 2, 2020