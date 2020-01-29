Home

Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
Kyle Ray Taylor

Kyle Ray Taylor Obituary
Kyle Ray Taylor

El Paso, TX

Kyle Ray Taylor, 19, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Kyle was born in Orange Co., NC, the son of Carlton and Deana Morrison. He was a graduate of Northern High School and was a Private in the U.S. Army, stationed at Ft. Bliss, TX.

In addition to his parents, Kyle is survived by his wife Kaitlyn Hunter Taylor; sisters, Olivia Hodge and husband Kyle, Llana Taylor; nephew, Ezra Hodge; and grandparents, Joy Hurst, Angela and Wayne Combs and John and Theresa Pigott.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, January 31 at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Pastor Manley Palmer Jr. officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Gardens. A reception will follow at the home of Bubba and Tonya Harward.

Flowers are acceptable.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 29, 2020
