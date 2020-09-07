Lacy W.Winstead
March 16,1943 - September 4,2020
Roxboro
The angels came for Lacy Wilson Winstead Jr. on Friday, September 4 at his home. Born March 16, 1943, he is the son of the late Sarah W. and Lacy W. Winstead, Sr. Remaining to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 39 years Dr. Claudia Berryhill, daughters Blair Ackiss and husband Tyler of Wilmington, NC, Paige Welsh and husband Michael of Roxboro, brother Raymond Winstead II and wife Shirley of Roxboro, granddaughter Isabelle Kessler of Chattanooga, Tn, and granddaughter Gracie Welsh of Roxboro. He was predeceased in death by a grandson Ian Winstead-Kirk.
Lacy loved and lived life to the fullest, quick to joke and laugh his unforgettable laugh; he formed deep and strong bonds with those he worked with over the years. He was compassionate and passionate, opinionated, get the job done, and a "straight -shooter" kind of guy.
Lacy spent a semester at the Citadel, a semester at Campbell and was a 1966 graduate of NC State College in agronomy. He loved the farm and the land and returned to the farm after graduation. He enjoyed NCSU football and basketball, and traveling the world. He said his most meaningful trip was to the Holy Land this past February and he prided himself of walking every step of the trip even though he was receiving chemotherapy. He especially loved Wrightsville Beach and the time he could spend at his home there.
Lacy was a passionate Rotarian with 33 years of perfect attendance. He held various offices in the club and was Assistant District Governor. He led a month-long team of young professionals to Argentina. For many years he was sergeant at arms and you would find him "hands on" on most every project. He was also passionate about Roxboro Community School; he was a founding board member and later was made a director emeritus. He was "clerk of the works" at the renovation of the cotton mill to become a charter school in xxxx days and later, at the expansion of the school, was a hands-on participant in that project. The school honored his service with a garden bench and the Interact Club with the planting of a dogwood tree earlier this year. He loved the Person County Museum of History and was a "behind the scenes" supporter for many years. He and Claudia were involved in many activities in the church and community over the years and he would quickly pitch in to support the city and county he loved.
For 30 odd years he was a realtor/owner of Jack Reynolds and Associates Real Estate. He was a member of Concord United Methodist Church for all of his adult life, the church that his grandfather's help build. He was married in Long Memorial United Methodist Church and attended the "early service" there.
There will be a graveside service at sundown (7:00 pm) on Monday, September 7 at Concord UMC cemetery; officiating by Rev. Tom Newman, Rev. Karl Neuschaffer, and Rev. Ed Priestaf. There will be fellowship with the family after the service or other times at the home. In typical Lacy style, casual attire is suggested.
Pallbearers: "the coffee guys" Kent Williams, Eddie Talbert, Jay Hazel, Dave Jeffers, Paul Williams, and Blake McSherry. Honorary pallbearers are Edmon Glisson, Danny Winstead, Tommy Humphries, Sam Parham, Ross and Nickie Carver, Tommy Lawrence and the Rotary Club of Roxboro who he thought of as "his second family".
In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to: the Cemetery Fund of Concord UMC, 70 Concord Church Rd, the Endowment Fund of Long Memorial UMC, P.O. Box 310, Roxboro or a charity of your choice
.