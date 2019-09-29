|
Lamberth Harold Wagoner
March 9, 1953 - September 18, 2019
Cameron
Lamberth Harold Wagoner, 66, of Cameron, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019.Born in Person County, Mr. Wagoner was the son of the late Elijah Lamberth and Dorothy Bowling Wagoner. He was a retired water plant technician.
Mr. Wagoner is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Louise Wagoner and Dr. Louis Marchetti, of Pinebluff; his nieces and nephews, Heather Lynn Koval, Dennis Kyle Richmond, Robert Cecil Richmond and Elizabeth Lynn Koval.
Memorial services will be held 6PM Monday, September 23, 2019, at Brooks & White Chapel. Visitation will be held 5-6PM Monday at the Brooks & White Chapel prior to the service.
Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 29, 2019