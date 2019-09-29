Home

Brooks & White Funeral Home
907 Durham Road
Roxboro, NC 27573
(336) 599-3171

Lamberth Harold Wagoner


1953 - 2019
Lamberth Harold Wagoner Obituary
Lamberth Harold Wagoner

March 9, 1953 - September 18, 2019

Cameron

Lamberth Harold Wagoner, 66, of Cameron, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019.Born in Person County, Mr. Wagoner was the son of the late Elijah Lamberth and Dorothy Bowling Wagoner. He was a retired water plant technician.

Mr. Wagoner is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Louise Wagoner and Dr. Louis Marchetti, of Pinebluff; his nieces and nephews, Heather Lynn Koval, Dennis Kyle Richmond, Robert Cecil Richmond and Elizabeth Lynn Koval.

Memorial services will be held 6PM Monday, September 23, 2019, at Brooks & White Chapel. Visitation will be held 5-6PM Monday at the Brooks & White Chapel prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 29, 2019
