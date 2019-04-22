|
Larry Allan Johnson
Caldwell
Larry Allan Johnson of Caldwell, born February 11, 1951, died April 19, 2019.
Larry was one of 18 children of Virgie Adeline Holder and Robert Battle Johnson. He attended Oak Grove School and was employed at Duke University Lock & Key Shop until retirement in 2009.
Larry was a member of the Crappie Fishing Club, Schley Grange #710, and Little River Presbyterian Church. He also ran a lawncare business.
Surviving are his wife, Joyce Powell Johnson; son Steven Dillard (Susan) of Youngsville; step-granddaughter, Lauren Stanley; grandson, Nathan Dillard; granddaughter, Mackenzie Mangum; stepson, Roger Mangum; sister-in-law, Barbara Powell Franklin; great-grandchildren, Matthew Hemp, Lillian Hemp, Gabriella Cruz; sisters Mary Stephenson, Nettie Cox, Betty Hall, Carol Heider (Bob), Linda West (Dean), Pamela Long; brothers, Billy Johnson (Rhonda), Tommy Johnson (Betty Jean), Henry "Smiley" Johnson (Patricia), Curtis Johnson (Janie).
Visitation will be at 12:00 noon at Little River Presbyterian Church, Monday, April 22, followed by a memorial service at 1:00 PM. A reception will follow in Latta Hall.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Little River Presbyterian Church, 4211 Little River Church Rd., Hurdle Mills, NC 27541.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 22, 2019