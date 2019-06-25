Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224

Larry Baucom

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Larry Baucom Obituary
Larry Baucom

Durham

Larry Baucom, 71, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at his home in Durham. He was born in Durham.

Mr. Baucom was employed with Comfort Engineers and Lee Air Conditioning. He enjoyed the outdoors and fishing until suffering a stroke in 2003.

Mr. Baucom is survived by his wife, Julia Chappell Baucom; and his loving and devoted daughter, Layne Moore.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 27th at Rose of Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Wayne and Linda Duke, Johnny Walker, Lane Combs and Joel Kmetz for their love and support over the last 16 years.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clements Funeral Service
Download Now