Larry Baucom



Durham



Larry Baucom, 71, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at his home in Durham. He was born in Durham.



Mr. Baucom was employed with Comfort Engineers and Lee Air Conditioning. He enjoyed the outdoors and fishing until suffering a stroke in 2003.



Mr. Baucom is survived by his wife, Julia Chappell Baucom; and his loving and devoted daughter, Layne Moore.



The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 27th at Rose of Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to Wayne and Linda Duke, Johnny Walker, Lane Combs and Joel Kmetz for their love and support over the last 16 years.



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com. Published in HeraldSun on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary