Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Graveside service
Friday, May 1, 2020
Maplewood Cemetery

Larry K. Winberry

Larry K. Winberry Obituary
Larry Kent Winberry

Durham

Durham: Larry Kent Winberry, age 85, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. Born in Durham and was the son of the late William Paul Winberry and Marie Boswell Winberry. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his son, Kent Winberry.

Mr. Winberry is survived by his wife, Betsy Winberry; daughter, Elizabeth "Liz" Winberry; grandson, Michael "Mikey" Wayne Mangum; and great-granson, Levi Lee Mangum.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held Friday May 1 at Maplewood Cemetery. The family will be accepting friends at the home.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 29, 2020
