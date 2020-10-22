Laura Anne Kreps
January 19, 1954 – October 18, 2020
Durham
Laura Kreps, 66, passed away on Sunday, October 18, at Duke Medical Center from complications of multiple sclerosis and kidney disease. Laura was born January 19, 1954 in Mineola, New York, to Dr. Clifton H. Kreps, Jr. and Dr. Juanita Morris Kreps; she grew up and spent most of her lifetime in the Durham-Chapel Hill area.
Laura was educated at Durham Academy, the Northfield-Mt. Hermon School, the San Francisco Art Institute, and earned a BFA from Duke University and MFA from Claremont Graduate University. She was a talented artist and worked in galleries and in arts administration in New York and in North Carolina.
Laura was preceded in death by her parents Clifton and Juanita Kreps and by her sister Sarah Blair Kreps. She is survived by her husband Phillip Martin of Durham; her brother Clifton H. Kreps III and wife Patricia of Kirksville, Missouri; her stepchildren Jakob Martin of Clemmons, North Carolina; and Emily Martin of Danville, Virginia; her nieces Alexandra Krause of London, England; Quincy Kreps Berkley of Stockton, Kansas; and Caroline Kreps of Kirksville, Missouri; and her nephew Eric Finnerud of Atlanta, Georgia.
Laura will be remembered for her beauty, her love of the arts, her generosity and loyalty to her loved ones, her determination in the face of illness, and her fierce sense of humor. Laura was an avid supporter of women's rights and was devoted to the wellbeing of animals. There was no one on earth like her, and she will be much missed.
Laura will be placed with her mother, father, and sister at the Chapel of the Cross Episcopal Church in Chapel Hill. Funeral services are private, however, friends and family may view the service via livestream on October 23, 2020 starting at 12:00 PM, by clicking this link: https://livestream.com/accounts/29266864/events/9362497
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to The Chapel of the Cross Episcopal Church, Planned Parenthood, World Wildlife Fund, or PETA.
The Kreps family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham. NC. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com
