1/1
Laura Kreps
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura Anne Kreps

January 19, 1954 – October 18, 2020

Durham

Laura Kreps, 66, passed away on Sunday, October 18, at Duke Medical Center from complications of multiple sclerosis and kidney disease. Laura was born January 19, 1954 in Mineola, New York, to Dr. Clifton H. Kreps, Jr. and Dr. Juanita Morris Kreps; she grew up and spent most of her lifetime in the Durham-Chapel Hill area.

Laura was educated at Durham Academy, the Northfield-Mt. Hermon School, the San Francisco Art Institute, and earned a BFA from Duke University and MFA from Claremont Graduate University. She was a talented artist and worked in galleries and in arts administration in New York and in North Carolina.

Laura was preceded in death by her parents Clifton and Juanita Kreps and by her sister Sarah Blair Kreps. She is survived by her husband Phillip Martin of Durham; her brother Clifton H. Kreps III and wife Patricia of Kirksville, Missouri; her stepchildren Jakob Martin of Clemmons, North Carolina; and Emily Martin of Danville, Virginia; her nieces Alexandra Krause of London, England; Quincy Kreps Berkley of Stockton, Kansas; and Caroline Kreps of Kirksville, Missouri; and her nephew Eric Finnerud of Atlanta, Georgia.

Laura will be remembered for her beauty, her love of the arts, her generosity and loyalty to her loved ones, her determination in the face of illness, and her fierce sense of humor. Laura was an avid supporter of women's rights and was devoted to the wellbeing of animals. There was no one on earth like her, and she will be much missed.

Laura will be placed with her mother, father, and sister at the Chapel of the Cross Episcopal Church in Chapel Hill. Funeral services are private, however, friends and family may view the service via livestream on October 23, 2020 starting at 12:00 PM, by clicking this link: https://livestream.com/accounts/29266864/events/9362497.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to The Chapel of the Cross Episcopal Church, Planned Parenthood, World Wildlife Fund, or PETA.

The Kreps family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham. NC. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com; select obits.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
1113 W. Main St
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 688-6387
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved