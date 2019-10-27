|
|
Lauren Marie Long
HURDLE MILLS
Miss Lauren Marie Long, 31, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at Duke University Hospital.
Miss Long was born October 29, 1987 to Grant Long and LeAnne Lindsay in Chapel Hill, NC. She was a graduate of J.F. Webb High School and attended Solty's Adult Day Center. Miss Long was a member of First Baptist Church of Butner and Berry's Grove Baptist Church of Timberlake. She loved taking selfies, wrestling, watching the movie Frozen especially Elsa and loved everyone. She will be remembered as a loving daughter, granddaughter, niece and friend to all. She never met a stranger and her smile would light up a room.
Miss Long is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Hillman and Nell Long.
Miss Long is survived by her mother, LeAnne Crayton Lindsay (Timmy) of Hurdle Mills; father, Grant Long of Timberlake; maternal grandfather, Lynn Crayton (Diane) of Durham; maternal grandmother, Eva Fisher of Rougemont; step-sister, Marsha Cousins (J.C.) of Moncure, NC and their children, Wyatt and Dillon; aunt, Leah Heinzen (Zack) of Columbia, SC and their children, Anabelle and Joshua; uncle, Derek Crayton of Raleigh.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Teal, Greg Miller, Ben Baker, Scott Baker, Thomas Burwell and Mike Peters. Honorary Pallbearers will be Wayne Glenn and Craig Long.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Butner. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Charlie Bryan and Pastor Craig Willingham. Burial will follow at South Granville Memorial Gardens.
Flowers are acceptable. Online condolences can be made at www.hudsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 27, 2019