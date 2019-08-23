|
Lavasta "Chic" Young Hall
March 14, 1944 - August 21, 2019
Durham
DURHAM: Mr. Lavasta "Chic" Young Hall, Jr.,75 passed away August 21, 2019. Mr. Hall was born in Durham, the son of the late Edith Evelyn Thompson Hall and Lavasta Young Hall Sr. He was an active member of Grey Stone Church and the Kevin Wilson Life Group. He began his histology career at Duke Medical Center followed by a 25 year career at Burroughs Welcome where he did not miss a day of work. After retirement from Burroughs Welcome, he resumed his career at Environmental Pathology Laboratories until retirement in 2010. Surviving are his daughter, Carla Hall Willette (Renee); son, Chad Hall (Laura Lynn); sister, Delores Jones (Tom); three grandchildren; Weeks Hall, Edie-Sky Hall and Franny Willette; a niece, Heather Strahl and an amazing group of friends: breakfast friends at Biscuitville and his dinner friends at Bullocks, Cracker Barrel and Mayflower.
A memorial service will be held Saturday 11:00 am at Grey Stone Church with Dr. Clay Waters officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church Café where a reception will be held and a time of sharing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grey Stone Legacy Center or Second Mile Ministry, 2601 Hillsborough Rd. Durham NC 27705.
The family would like to extend a sincere appreciation to the wonderful healthcare providers that have assisted the family along this journey.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services in Hillsborough. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 23, 2019