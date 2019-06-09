LaVerne Johnston

1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers LaVerne Strickland Johnston



January 10, 1936 - June 4, 2019



columbia



LaVerne Strickland Johnston, 83, of Columbia, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Born January 10, 1936, in Durham, NC, she was a daughter of the late Lonnie G. Strickland and Hilda Gertrude Lynn Strickland.



Ms. Johnston graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a bachelor's degree in English and Art. For many years she taught school in the Durham City Schools. After teaching, Ms. Johnston continued her career as a business broker with Commerce Marketing. She would later go on to work with the NC DOT until her retirement. Mrs. Johnson was a breast cancer survivor in 1974, selflessly volunteered to participate in a National Institute of Health clinical research project that led to the breakthrough discovery of the BRCA gene. Ms. Johnston was an accomplished artist who especially loved painting. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and her horse "Blue".



Survivors include her children, Gregory Jay Johnston (Cheryl) of Oak Harbor, WA and Julie Johnston Borden (Michael) of Columbia, SC; grandchildren, Matthew Johnston, Michael Johnston (Megan), Mark Johnston, Mary Johnson, Catherine Borden, Margaret Banes Borden, and Michael Borden, Jr.; great grandchildren, Noah and Ladd Johnson; as well as her sisters, Ann Strickland Jones and Sandra Strickland Large. In addition to her parents, her son, Brian Ross Johnston; and her siblings, Lynn Gibson Strickland and Norma Lou Strickland Little, preceded her in death.



A memorial service to honor Ms. Johnston will be announced at a future date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Susan G. Coleman Breast Cancer Foundation, 127 King Street, suite 205, Charleston, SC 29401 or by visiting komensouthcarolina.org.



